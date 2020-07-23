LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police says detectives have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrance Sheckles, 60, early Tuesday morning in Louisville's California neighborhood.
Debra Denise Rainey was taken into custody Thursday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Police say Rainey shot and killed Sheckles at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Garland Avenue, near South 17th Street. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sheckles was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to online court records, police allege Rainey, a neighbor of Sheckles, pulled a handgun out of her pocket during an argument with Sheckles and "demanded he drop his beer."
"Witnesses pleaded with (Rainey) to put the gun away, but (Rainey) refused and continued to argue with victim as victim began to walk away," police wrote in the online court records. "(Rainey) raised the gun and stated, 'I'll kill you' and then fired a shot striking victim in the back of the head.
"When (Rainey) attempted to hide the gun, the witness told (Rainey) she could not hide it in her home," police continued. "(Rainey) then took the gun, got on her motorized scooter and left the scene."
Smiley initially said a man named Justin S. Rodriguez was also arrested in connection with Sheckles' death but later said that information was inaccurate. WDRB News is working to determine which case Rodriguez was arrested in connection to.
