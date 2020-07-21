LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death in west Louisville early Tuesday morning.
Police say it happened at about 2 a.m., on Garland Avenue, near South 17th Street, in Louisville's California neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, someone reported a shooting at that location. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released. There are no suspects at this time, but the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.