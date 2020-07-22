LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in west Louisville early Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man is 60-year-old Terrance Sheckles.
Police say it happened at about 2 a.m. on Garland Avenue, near South 17th Street, in Louisville's California neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, someone reported a shooting at that location. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Police say Sheckles was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects at this time, but the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
