LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department wants the public to be aware of a string of car break-ins.
Police believe the area has been targeted recently, according to surveillance photos from the Scottsville Police Department in Allen County.
They say two males driving a Dodge van broke into three cars Monday morning. The van they were driving has an unknown Kentucky registration plate and was last seen heading north.
Elizabethtown Police said it believes the two may have come to the area recently.
Anyone with information in the break-ins is asked to call the Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-3611
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.