LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in Shelbyville.
It happened at 5:22 p.m. Friday in the Juniper Drive area, the Shelbyville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said a man in his 20s was walking down the road when he was shot from a vehicle that fled the area "in an unknown direction."
The victim was taken to UofL Hospital, but his condition was unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Shelby County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (502) 633-4500 or the Shelbyville Police Department at (502) 633-2326. Tips can also be submitted by emailing shelbyclue@gmail.com.
This story may be updated.
