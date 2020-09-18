LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany, Indiana, are looking for a suspect in a homicide that occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex off Prestwick Square.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Rodney McNutt is wanted for the death of Adam Galloway, 44, who was found dead inside his apartment at the The Annex of New Albany complex just after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Bailey, McNutt was last seen in Clarksville, Indiana. If you see McNutt, Bailey said do not go up to him because he's likely armed and will probably resist.
Instead, you should call 911.
