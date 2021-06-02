LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old man was allegedly caught running around naked in the parking lot of a Lowe's store early Monday morning in Madison, Indiana, police said.
Officers with the City of Madison Police Department found Travis Jones "nude and acting erratic" around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lowe's on Ivy Tech Drive, the department said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
"Jones rushed toward Lieutenant Jackson's squad car and attempted to keep her door shut, as the officer attempted to exit her vehicle," the post says.
Police said the man "aggressively resisted" arrest, which required the deployment of a taser," according to the Facebook post.
"Jones continued to resist, however after several taser deployments, officers were able to take him into custody," the post says.
Jones has been charged with public nudity, resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement, according to police.
