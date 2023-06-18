LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a burglar was shot earlier this month as he was breaking into a home in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at a home on West Gaulbert Avenue.
Police said they were sent to the home after a 911 caller said they had shot the man as he was trying to break into the house.
The 911 caller said the man had kicked in the door to the home and was holding a lead pipe, according to court documents. Police said when the 911 caller, who was inside the home, confronted the man, the suspect lunged toward the caller -- and the caller shot him in the leg.
When police arrived, they spotted both the 911 caller and the alleged burger, who was in the back yard of the home with a gunshot wound. His wound was not life-threatening, according to police.
Police said the burglar was identified as 48-year-old Karingo Lucas. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary on Saturday.
Lucas is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.