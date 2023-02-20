LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect accused of killing a man in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood confessed to the crime after leading police on a chase.
Deterrius Brown, 29, faced a judge Monday morning in Jefferson District Court, where a not-guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on his behalf.
Brown is accused of killing Darionte Coleman.
According to court documents, police were called to Terrier Court, near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a shooting.
That location is across the street from the Bardstown Road Costco.
When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Coleman by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Coleman was surrounded by several .22 caliber shell casings, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they saw a black sedan drive away in the dark with no active headlights. According to court documents, Brown was the driver, and led police on a high-speed chase down Bardstown Road and onto the Watterson Expressway, at time nearing speeds of 100 mph.
Police said he eventually exited onto Taylor Boulevard, lost control and crashed. He was arrested at the crash scene.
He allegedly confessed to the murder, according to police, apologizing several times and saying he was glad no one was hurt. Police said officers also found a .22 caliber rifle inside the sedan.
During Brown's court appearance Monday morning, Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore set his bond at $250,000.
Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 28.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.