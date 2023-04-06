LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man in Vine Grove, Kentucky, is facing three counts of murder after three dead bodies were found in a Breckinridge County home.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Tyler Wehmeyer was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the investigation began when deputies with the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home on High Plains Road in Vine Grove at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday to check on the welfare of someone inside.
When they arrived, they found three bodies, according to court documents.
Kentucky State Police identified the deceased as 77-year-ol Audrey Whealan, 51-year-old Michelle Whealan and 58-year-old Doss Smithers. Smithers was found outside the home, according to police.
All three of the victims appeared to have injuries caused by "blunt force trauma," according to police.
Police said Wehmeyer admitted to killing all three of the individuals. He also allegedly admitted to moving two of the bodies.
Additionally, Wehmeyer admitted to killing two dogs at the home, according to police.
Wehmeyer is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of second-degree cruelty to animals. He is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.