LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a man who escaped while being housed at Hart County Jail on Saturday.
Abdullah O. Qasem was on a work release at Hart County Animal Shelter.
Qasem, 29, is 6-foot-2 and around 250 bounds. The white male walked away from a work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter at 2190 S. Dixie Highway around 9 a.m.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.
KSP said Qasem was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with any information is asked to call KSP at (270) 782-2010. Citizens can also report tips anonymously through KSP's mobile app.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.