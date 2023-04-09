LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two people tried to break into an ATM at a bank in Jeffersontown early Sunday morning, according to police.
Jeffersontown Police Det. Mike Lauder said two unknown suspects used a pickup truck to try to break into an ATM at Forcht Bank on Taylorsville Road around 2 a.m. Police said the pickup truck was left at the scene and unoccupied when police recovered it.
Lauder said police don't have any additional information as of Sunday evening.
