LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month.
According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police are looking for 29-year-old Thomas E. Phillips. He's wanted on charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident -- Failure to Render Aid, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License.
The crash happened Jan. 24, in the 6400 block of West Highway 146, near Crestview Drive in Crestwood.
Police say the juvenile was riding his or her bike on the sidewalk on the way to school. While traveling past an apartment building, a silver Chrysler Sedan, driven by Phillips, according to police, hit the bicycle, causing the juvenile to lose control and fall to the ground.
Police say Phillips then drove away from the scene.
According to the news release, police were able to identify Phillips as the driver through witness information and an anonymous tip.
A warrant was issued for Phillips' arrest on Feb. 1. He remains on the loose.
Anyone with any information on Phillips' current whereabouts is asked to contact Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300 or online at the the department's online crime scene portal.
If outside of Oldham County, please contact local or state law enforcement.
