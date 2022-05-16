LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Ind. man was arrested after police say he drove off with a female and hit her.
According to Seymour Police, officers received a request for a welfare check on a female who didn't return to work after a break on May 12. Officers weren't able to locate her.
The following day, police say the female gave someone a possible location. Seymour and Columbus Police found the female with a male.
Police interviewed the female, and she said a male pulled her into a vehicle and drove off. She told police that while in the vehicle the male "battered her several times," according to police.
James A. Hampton Jr., 53, was arrested.
Hampton was charged with criminal confinement, intimidation and domestic battery. He is being housed at the Jackson County Jail.
