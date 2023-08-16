A family is still searching for answers after a man was killed in Frankfort last month, reported by LEX18.
Thomas Wideman, 50, was shot and killed outside his Frankfort apartment complex on July 9.
"We all cry every day. I know for myself there is not a day that I don't cry," his daughter Ashley Taylor said to LEX18. "We all just love him, and he was just such a special person."
Police are searching for Simeyon Johnson, who was seen leaving the apartment complex with a gun, according to LEX18. Johnson, 36, is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
"It's hard to accept that there is someone out there that is providing for this man that murdered someone," Taylor said to LEX18.
Anyone with any information about Johnson's whereabouts are asked to contact Frankfort Police Department.