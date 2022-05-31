LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people are in custody after an abandoned school building in northern Kentucky caught fire early Monday morning.
It happened at about 2 a.m. in Sadieville, a city located in Scott County, several miles north of Lexington, according to a report by LEX 18.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing large flames at the old Sadieville School on College Street.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, they have arrested and charged two adults and two juveniles. Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and setting it on fire, according to the sheriff's office.
They have been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson.
The two juveniles have been charged and are being held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The Scott County Fire Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate.
