LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour arrested a man in connection with four break-ins at two medical facilities over a two-week span.
The burglaries happened between June 29 and July 14, according to a post on the Seymour Police Department's Facebook page.
One business, a dentist's office located at 1131 Medical Place, was hit once. A nearby eye care facility at 1125 Medical Place was broken into three times. Police said the value of the items stolen and damage to both businesses is around $10,000.
After an investigation, police got a warrant to search the residence of 19-year-old Jackson Otho Allman at 317 Haag Lane in Seymour. Officers found Allman, along with meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Allman was taken to the Jackson County Jail. He's facing four counts of felony burglary, three counts of felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
