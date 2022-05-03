LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is behind bars for stalking and arson after allegedly setting his home on fire before his arrest, according to police.
The Seymour Police Department said officers went to the home of John Helton, 44, of Seymour, to arrest him on a warrant for stalking. When they arrived, Helton was in the street "rolling back and forth" and his house was on fire.
When Helton saw the officers, the department said he "attempted to evade arrest" but was ultimately taken into custody when more officers got to the scene. That's when they realized he had severe burns to the lower part of his body and airlifted him to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.
The Seymour Fire Department was called to the scene to put out the fire and told police that the fire was "suspicious." Police then got a warrant from Jackson Superior Court to investigate the scene with the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office. Police said evidence from the scene was taken to the Indiana State Police Lab to be examined.
Police went to Indianapolis on Monday to arrest Helton on two warrants: the initial stalking warrant and a warrant for arson, including two counts of resisting law enforcement. He's currently being held at the Jackson County Jail.
