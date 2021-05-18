LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot in Seymour, Indiana, according to police.
Home Depot contacted the Seymour Police Department on Monday about three people who left the store just before 4 p.m. "with numerous items they did not pay for," the police department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
"Two of the three individuals were recognized by investigators," the Facebook post says. "Home Depot Regional Security also provided photographs of the vehicle the three suspects were in."
Police said investigators located the three people at a residence in the Village Green Mobile Home Park. Two of them admitted to taking items from the store, according to the department's Facebook post.
"Items taken included battery operated power tools, houseware items, and bag chairs," the post says. "The total value of items taken was in excess of $1,000.00."
Police said Zachary Hamblin, 21, and Jerrod Ford, 34, of Seymour, were arrested and charged with theft. Authorities also plan to file a theft charge against Kimberly Elkins, 37, of Seymour, according to the Facebook post.
Hamblin and Ford were taken to Jackson County Jail, where police said they remained in custody as of Tuesday.
