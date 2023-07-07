LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to kill her significant other with a car.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Cristina Evola was arrested by officers with the Shelbyville Police Department early Thursday morning.
Police said the incident took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, at a home on St. Regis Drive, in a subdivision near the interchange between I-64 and Highway 53.
Evola and the victim had been in a dating relationship for about six months and had been living together off-and-on in a nearby home, police said. They allegedly got into an argument and Evola hit the victim with her car on a nearby street.
Police said surveillance video captured Evola driving a vehicle "at a high rate of speed" before hitting the victim. That video showed the victim fleeing the scene "in an injured state," according to police.
Evola was arrested hours later and charged with attempted murder. She is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
The condition of the victim is not publicly available.
