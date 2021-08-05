LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother is behind bars in Shelby County, charged with killing her adult daughter.
Police arrested Michelle McCarty, 61, at a home in the Osprey Cove neighborhood in Shelbyville.
Neighbors reportedly heard McCarty and her daughter, Jessica Spyker, 29, arguing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the family home on Gray Hawk Drive.
Officers arrived to find Spyker, who lived with McCarty, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.
McCarty was charged with murder/domestic violence, according to an arrest citation. She remains behind bars at the Shelby County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
The shooting remains under investigation.
