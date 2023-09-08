LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police said they found more than 200 examples of child pornography on his smart phone.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Michael Eddington was arrested by officers with the Shepherdsville Police Department, in conjunction with an investigation by the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
An arrest warrant indicates that on Aug. 31, investigators with Cameron's office executed a search warrant at Eddington's home on Victoria Drive in Shepherdsville. While there, detectives seized several electronic devices, including a smart phone that was in a locked room where Eddington was sleeping.
The phone allegedly contained more than 200 examples of child pornography with children between the ages of 7 and 16, according to court documents.
The Attorney General's Office issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Eddington was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7. He's facing child pornography charges.
Eddington is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
