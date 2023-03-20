LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man who took his computer to a local repair shop wound up in jail after the shop's owner discovered child pornography on the device.
According to court documents, 66-year-old Richard Mertz was arrested Friday afternoon by the Shepherdsville Police Department.
Police said days earlier, on March 13, Mertz took his computer to Ferguson Computers, a Shepherdsville computer repair shop, and asked them to transfer desktop files to his new hard drive.
While the repair shop owner was transferring the files, he came cross child pornography images, according to court documents.
Police were called, and an officer was able to verify that the images were indeed child pornography.
A warrant was issued for Mertz's arrest Thursday, and he was arrested Friday afternoon at his home. He's charged with six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
