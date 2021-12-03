LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after finding a man who had been shot in a crashed vehicle in south Louisville Friday evening.
Officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a reported crash involving one vehicle on the Outer Loop at Commerce Drive around 6:13 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's right off Interstate 65, south of Louisville's airport.
When EMS arrived on scene, they found that the man had been shot. He were transported to University Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.
It's unclear what led up to the man being shot. Police have not yet released any other details.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
