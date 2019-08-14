LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say someone stole 90 solar panels from a power facility in Henryville, Ind.
According to a news release from Hoosier Energy, the solar panels were taken from its Henryville Solar facility.
The facility has more than 4,100 panels total and produces enough energy annually to power 150 Clark County homes. No homes were without power due to the thefts. As of Wednesday afternoon, the company says was operating at 75% capacity and expected to be back at full capacity by the end of the day.
Officials noticed the panels were missing Wednesday morning. A police report has been filed.
The utility company says the panels have no re-sale value, are unusable for residential purposes and can easily be traced due to their large size and proportions.
It also went on to caution anyone against entering any electrical substation or fenced-in area, saying it can be extremely dangerous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.