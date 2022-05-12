LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who continues to be mired in controversy since her involvement in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 was arrested on an unrelated domestic violence charge.
Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was taken into custody Thursday by Indiana State Police troopers, according to a news release from that agency.
Police said a Special Judge assigned to the case found probable cause for her arrest on a charge of Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child Less than 16 Years Old.
The incident occurred in Crawford County on April 12, according to the ISP. No additional information has been released.
Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail on Thursday and has since been released on pre-trial conditions.
A Special Judge was appointed to take over the Crawford County Court, according to the Crawford County Republican Party.
Late last month, Bell said she was stepping down from her race for re-election.
"My time will come friends and I will share with you everything," Bell said in a public Facebook post. "I have nothing to hide and no reason to hold back any longer. I'm looking forward to speaking my truth and being able to heal from it and being free."
Previously, Bell’s controversy stretched back to Indianapolis where she and two judges from Clark County were reportedly out drinking on May 1, 2019, and decided to go to the Red Garter Gentlemen’s Club in downtown Indy at 3 a.m.
After finding the gentlemen’s club closed, the judges walked to a nearby White Castle on South Street. According to court documents, Bell was intoxicated at the time and flipped off two men in an SUV who reportedly yelled something while driving past.
Two men — Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser — exited the SUV and a physical altercation ensued with two of the judges being shot by Kaiser. Court documents allege Bell never attempted to de-escalate the conflict and instead assisted in provoking the men.
The other judges involved in the incident were Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both of Clark County. Bell was suspended after the incident. Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. All three judges were charged with misconduct.
Kaiser was charged with multiple felonies for the shooting. In February 2020, Kaiser claimed self-defense in the shooting. Still images from the shooting outside the White Castle were submitted as evidence in his claim.
A jury trial for Kaiser is currently set for May 9.
Related Stories:
- Southern Indiana judge involved in Indy shooting steps down from race
- Man charged in fight with 2 southern Indiana judges claims self-defense
- Clark County, Indiana, judge feared for his life: 'This is where it's going to end'
- Indiana Supreme Court suspends Clark County judges involved in May 1 fight
- Man charged in connection to fight that led to shooting of Indiana judges pleads guilty to battery
- Man charged in connection to fight that led to shooting of Indiana judges pleads guilty to battery
- Court records: Fellow judge gave middle finger to men before fight, shooting of Clark County judges
- Former firefighter sentenced in Crawford County arson cases
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.