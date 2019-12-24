YOUNG METH ARREST 12-24-19 .jpg

Kassandra Young. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is behind bars facing drug charges for allegedly dealing large amounts of meth in Lawrence County.

Indiana State Police troopers say a lengthy investigation showed evidence that Kassandra Young was dealing meth.

The investigation led troopers to a home in Bedford, Indiana, where Young was arrested on a warrant for previous drug charges. Officers searched the home and say they found digital scales and more than 20 grams of meth. 

