LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is behind bars facing drug charges for allegedly dealing large amounts of meth in Lawrence County.
Indiana State Police troopers say a lengthy investigation showed evidence that Kassandra Young was dealing meth.
The investigation led troopers to a home in Bedford, Indiana, where Young was arrested on a warrant for previous drug charges. Officers searched the home and say they found digital scales and more than 20 grams of meth.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.