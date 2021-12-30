LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video helped police identify two car theft suspects in southern Indiana.
In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested John Taulbee, 47, and Sonia Slone, 35.
The department said a car was reported stolen from Jefferson Street in the downtown area on Monday. The car was later found down the road on West Street.
Police said a business nearby had cameras showing Taulbee and Sloan with the car. Both have been charged with auto theft.
During their arrests, police found Taulbee was in possession of methamphetamine and Sloan had outstanding arrest warrants.
