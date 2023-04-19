LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase that started in Jeffersonville early Wednesday ended in Louisville with one person arrested.
The chase started shortly after 7:30 a.m. That's when a Jeffersonville officer on neighborhood patrol noticed a black Toyota Corolla "commit numerous traffic infractions" according to a news release.
Police say the 44-year-old driver, now identified as Daniel Vaught, was "driving in a manner that displayed disregard for the safety of other motorists."
The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but police say Vaught took off. Officers followed him towards Interstate 65. The vehicle ended up running over stop sticks deployed just before on-ramp on west 10th Street by officers with Clarksville Police Department.
The pursuit ended on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville thanks to successful stop stick deployment. Vaught was taken into custody without further incident.
He now faces the following charges: resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.
