LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drunk driver will spend more than 30 years in prison for a deadly crash on I-65 in 2021.
Jose Mencho-Orozco was sentenced to 32 years. He drove the wrong way on I-65 and hit another vehicle head on.
The 19-year-old pled guilty to manslaughter, assault and other charges.
The driver of that vehicle, Duaa Lutfi, died, and her passengers were hurt. They were heading home to Elizabethtown after a night out in Louisville.
Mencho-Orozco's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was more than three times the legal limit.
Related Stories:
- Passenger in deadly I-65 crash says she's heartbroken, lucky to be alive
- Teen charged with murder after wrong-way crash on I-65 near downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.