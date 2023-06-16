crash on I-65

The crash on I-65 took place in October 2021. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drunk driver will spend more than 30 years in prison for a deadly crash on I-65 in 2021.

Jose Mencho-Orozco was sentenced to 32 years. He drove the wrong way on I-65 and hit another vehicle head on.

The 19-year-old pled guilty to manslaughter, assault and other charges.

The driver of that vehicle, Duaa Lutfi, died, and her passengers were hurt. They were heading home to Elizabethtown after a night out in Louisville.

Mencho-Orozco's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was more than three times the legal limit.

