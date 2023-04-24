Generic-LMPD at crime scene-Evening.jpeg

LMPD cruisers at a crime scene in Louisville. (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting Monday evening.

According to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers were called to the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road on a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m. That's off St. Anthony Church Road, near Arnoldtown Road and Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville.

Once on scene, officers found a juvenile male victim, believed to be in his teens, who had been shot, Ellis said.

The teen was "alert and conscious" when being transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Ellis said LMPD's Third Division is investigating and that "all parties are accounted for."

No further details were immediately available.

