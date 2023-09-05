LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators are searching for suspects after a teenager was shot and killed late Tuesday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.
LMPD officers in the Second Division were first alerted to gunfire from a ShotSpotter report around 11:40 a.m., that was later upgraded to a shooting report in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert Avenue, between W. Lee Street and W. Hill Street, according to a news release.
That's where responding officers found the male victim, believed to be in his teens, with gunshot wounds. Officers administered First Aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took him to UofL Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A short time later, he died LMPD said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal. All tips are anonymous and confidential.
