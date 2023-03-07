LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 27th and St. Xavier streets around 3:50 p.m. Police found a male believed to be in his teens with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The boy was alert and conscious while being taken by EMS to University of Louisville Hospital. Ellis said the wounds appear to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD's First Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
