LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Humler Street, near Garland Avenue, around 6 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.
He was alert and conscious while being taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ellis.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation as detectives canvas the area. There are no known suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
