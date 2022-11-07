LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. A juvenile male was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
