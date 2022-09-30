LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman's car was dropped off to be repaired, but a thief got to the keys before her mechanic could.
A male suspect stole a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Reece Service Center on Norris Place in the Deer Park neighborhood, near Bardstown Road.
Belinda Roberts' husband parked her Jeep Grand Cherokee on the lot and placed the keys in the drop slot at the mechanic shop on Monday evening.
Surveillance video shows a man dressed in dark clothing with his face covered walking on to the lot at 5:06 a.m. Two minutes later, he is seen crouching next to the door. He uses a grabber tool to reach through a three-inch exhaust hole in the door to try to get the keys. It takes a few minutes for him to get them in his hands. Within a minute, he walks to the car, opens it up and drives off the lot by 5:23 a.m.
Michael Fautz, who owns the automotive shop has asked customers to stop using the key drop until further notice. He also put in additional safety measures to protect vehicles after the theft. He turned the video over to Louisville Metro police to help with the investigation, and posted to neighborhood social media pages to warn nearby neighbors.
Roberts, the owner of the 2014 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Kentucky license plate 582 WWX, says she has dropped her keys in the after-hours slot several times before with no problems. But she says thieves are actively out in the Deer Park neighborhood looking for vehicles to steal.
"I never thought it'd get stolen off the lot at the mechanics," Roberts said. "I don't think I've ever heard of anyone losing their car using a key drop from the mechanics. But, I guess it makes sense it's availability, right?"
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or use the crime tip portal.
