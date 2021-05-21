LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) continues to investigate after four people were found dead at a home in Ohio County.
On Tuesday, police found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds while a detached structure of a home was on fire in the 5700 block of U.S. 62 West in the McHenry community.
Police found a fourth victim dead inside the burnt building the next day.
The Ohio County Coroner confirmed the identities of three of the victims on Friday, all of whom died from gunshot wounds.
Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, Ky., Nora J. Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam, Ky. and Calvin Leisure Jr., 66, of Beaver Dam, Ky. were identified by authorities, but the fourth victim who was found inside the burnt building hasn't been identified yet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.