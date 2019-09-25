LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior high school student in Trimble County, Kentucky, is in trouble with the law after police say he made a threat against the school.
In a post on the district's Facebook page, officials say the threat happened Tuesday as students at Trimble County Junior and Senior High school were being dismissed. The principal says the student made a vague threat, and police were called to check the student's home to make sure no weapons were available to him.
The district says the student won't be allowed to return to school until a threat assessment has been completed, and that appropriate charges will be filed as needed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.