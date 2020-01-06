LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers are behind bars after leading Grayson County Police on a wild chase.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Crowe on Sunday afternoon after police said he was inside a reported suspicious car matching the description of a stolen vehicle. When the sheriff's deputy arrived at Morgantown Street in Caneyville, the car drove off. The underage driver was going more than 100 miles per hour, and investigators said the two were chucking pieces of wood and debris at the deputy during the chase.
The two suspects jumped out of the vehicle when they reached Butler County and were arrested.
The deputy who caught the two broke his finger and sprained an ankle during the altercation.
