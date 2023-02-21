LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old Louisville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old.
Alexander Young was taken into custody on Feb. 16, following a joint investigation with the U.S. Secret Service and an undercover detective (UC) with the Owensboro Police Department.
As part of the investigation, the undercover detective downloaded Omegle, a messenger app investigators say is often used to exploit minors online. Not long after downloading the app, Young began chatting with the detective who posed as a 15-year-old girl. According to chat excerpt provided in court documents, Young was fine with meeting a teen for sex:
UC: You ever been with someone my age
YOUNG: Actually I have
UC: Oh ok so you are ok with me being 15 then
YOUNG: Only if you are :P
UC: I am
YOUNG: Cool; ) I think age is just a number if you feel safe and willing
The two agreed to meet at a nearby convenience store in Jefferson County, according to court documents. That's where Young was detained and taken to the U.S. Secret Service field office.
After he was advised of his rights, investigators say Young admitted to chatting with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl on various platforms. He claimed those platforms require users to verify that they're at least 18 or under the supervision of a parent or guardian.
Young also told investigators he has met people on the Omegle app who lied about their age in the past.
Young remains in custody at the Oldham County Detention Center on one felony charge of attempted online enticement.
