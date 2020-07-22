LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say "a male in his late teens" is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night.
Police found the victim at about 8:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West Kentucky Street, near the Spalding University athletic complex, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in an email.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in "critical condition."
Police did not immediately have any suspects, Mitchell said.
