Police are asking for the public's help to identify two people they are calling "persons of interest" in connection with a shooting that took place in Jeffersontown. According to a news release from the Jeffersontown Police Department, the shooting took place at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 in the 700 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway. (Source: Jeffersontown Police Department)