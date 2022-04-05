LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify two people they are calling "persons of interest" in connection with a shooting that took place in Jeffersontown last week.
According to a news release from the Jeffersontown Police Department, the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, in the 700 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway. That's just south of the intersection with Whittington Parkway.
Police have released little information about the shooting itself, but on Tuesday, they published video and still images of persons of interest they are seeking in relation to the shooting. Those images and video are included with this story.
Anyone with information pertaining to these individuals is asked to email crimetips@jtownkypd.org.
