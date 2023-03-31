LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was wanted on charges of DUI and murder is now in custody, according to court documents.
Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police asked the public to be on the lookout for 47-year-old Dustin Herrick, of Pewee Valley. Herrick had been indicted by a Spencer County grand jury in connection with a fatal crash that took place in March 2022 and resulted in the death of 68-year-old Gerald Tromp, of Taylorsville.
According to court documents, Herrick was arrested on Wednesday by Kentucky State Police.
Police said the crash happened on March 23, 2022 shortly before 1 p.m. on Taylorsville Road (KY 55) between the intersection with Hochstrasser Road and Andrew Parkway, just outside the Taylorsville city limits.
According to court documents, Herrick was driving a brown Chevy Silverado south on Taylorsville Road, when he pulled out into the opposing lane in an attempt to pass the other vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle allegedly told police that Herrick had been "driving aggressively and following too closely." That driver said that while in the opposing lane, Herrick pulled up next to them and stayed there, looking at them, "with no concern for oncoming traffic."
Police said while he was in the opposing lane, Herrick entered a "no passing" zone with a slightly uphill elevation.
At that point, police said Herrick collided with a BMW i3 Range Extender (an electric vehicle) traveling in the opposite direction. According to court documents, Herrick drove "over and through" the BMW. Herrick's truck then overturned onto the driver's side.
Tromp was pronounced dead on the scene and had to be removed from the BMW. Police said Herrick was also trapped in his vehicle, but escaped by climbing out the front windshield. He suffered a cut above his eye.
Herrick was taken to UofL Hospital. While being transported, he allegedly told officers that he was an IV drug user and had taken heroin, methadone and Zoloft, though he couldn't say when, other than it was in the past 24 hours. Police said he had an elevated heart rate and was jerking uncontrollably so much that they were unable to get an IV in.
According to court documents, the toxicology report found methadone, diphenhydramine and fentanyl in his blood. Police said the amount of fentanyl was so high, the test was unable to quantify it.
Herrick is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
