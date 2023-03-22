LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a murder suspect.
Dustin M. Herrick was indicted by a Spencer County Grand Jury on one count of murder and one count of DUI, according to KSP.
Those charges stem from a fatal crash on KY 55 in Spencer County last March.
Police said Herrick was driving south when he hit another driver going north. The northbound driver, 68-year-old Gerald Tromp, of Taylorsville, died at the scene. The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said the man driving south was extricated from the vehicle by a bystander before crews responded.
Herrick of Fayette County has ties to Pewee Valley in Oldham County, according to police.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.