LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of running over and killing her 18-month-old granddaughter in Clark County, Indiana, faced a Louisville judge Monday morning.
Lisa Tesch appeared in Jefferson District Court. She's expected to be sent back to Clark County after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested her on a fugitive warrant Friday night.
Police in Jeffersonville said she ran away after security video showed her running over and killing her granddaughter, Eleanor Campbell. on June 16 in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Jeffersonville.
Michael McNear said he witnessed the hit-and-run.
"It is rough," he said. "I just try to get the image out. I just know that is a kid that isn't going to live life."
LMPD said she was with a family member when she was arrested: 34-year-old Joshua David, who was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
It isn't Tesch's first time behind bars. In 2021, she pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. In 2019, she was sentenced to jail time for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. She pleaded guilty to violating home detention that year.
She's charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.
