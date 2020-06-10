LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana have arrested a woman for attempted murder.
Forty-year-old Melissa Payne was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department alleges Payne shot a 40-year-old man around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened at a home on Dixen Ford Road, near the Jennings County line, according to police.
The victim was flown to University Hospital in Louisville for surgery and is now recovering, authorities said.
In addition to attempted murder, Payne is also charged with aggravated battery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.