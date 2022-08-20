LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in East Louisville.
LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday.
Police found a woman with a critical stab wound near the DMV in Westport Plaza. The woman was taken to University Hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
