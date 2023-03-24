LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed Friday evening at a motel in the Edgewood neighborhood.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, said a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Airport Hotels Boulevard came around 9 p.m.
Officers then located a woman who had been shot. Police said she was pronounced deceased on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip portal by clicking here.
