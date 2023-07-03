LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman whose body was found in a Meade County home last month has been ruled a homicide.
Detectives for Meade County Sheriff's Office reached that conclusion after conducting an autopsy on the victim, Rhonda Aebersold. Officials said they have identified suspects and are continuing to eliminate other parties after serving more than 20 search warrants.
The sheriff's office said it received a call about a possible home break-in on Old Mill Road in Brandenburg.
Detectives believe it is an isolated event, and there is no general threat to the public.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Meade County Sheriff's Office at (270) 422-4937 or (270) 945-1810. The anonymous tip line can be reached at (270) 422-4773.
Meade County Sheriff's Office has worked with Kentucky State Police, U.S. Marshal's Office and other local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.
