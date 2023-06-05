LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Meade County Sheriff's Office suspects foul play in the death of a woman found in a home after a break-in.
The sheriff's office said it received a call about a possible home break-in on Old Mill Road in Brandenburg, Kentucky, Monday morning.
Once at the home, deputies found a deceased female inside, Sheriff Phillip Wimpee said in a news release.
Detectives were called to investigate and suspect foul play in the woman's death.
It's unclear if the woman lived at the home or if anyone else was there.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Meade County Sheriff's Office at (270) 422-4937 or any law enforcement agency.
No additional information was immediately available.
